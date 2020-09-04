New Delhi, Sep 4: Two prominent eateries on the outskirts of the national capital and located on the national highway in Haryana have been sealed after a large number of staffers were tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Friday.

At least 65 employees of Amrik Sukhdev dhaba and 10 of Garam Dharam, owned by Bollywood actor Dharmendra, have tested positive for Covid-19, Deputy Commissioner Shyam Lal Poonia said.

Both eateries are located in Murthal, some 50 km from here, in Sonipat district of Haryana and are favourite halt points for the travellers.

Health teams collected samples of 300 workers at Sukhdev dhaba. Poonia said a special drive has been launched in eateries located along the highway.

