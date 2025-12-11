Did a Mountain Goat Trigger the Collapse of Dhaba at Hill Station in North India? Fact Check Reveals Viral Reel Is AI-Generated

Mumbai, December 11: A video going viral on social media shows a mountain goat hitting a dhaba at a hill station in North India and causing it to collapse. The viral clip has raised questions as to did the mountain goat triggered the collapse of the dhaba at a North Indian hill station. In the video, a mountain goat is seen attacking one of the pillars of a roadside eatery, leading to its collapse. "He lowered his head, narrowed his eyes, and rammed straight into a random pillar outside a dhaba," the caption of the video read.

The caption further added that the mountain goat was named Bholenath. As per the caption, the mountain goat hit one of the pillars of the dhaba as he was tired of tourists taking selfies with him. The video begins with the mountain goat standing outside the eatery and later ramming one of the pillars with his head. Soon after the mountain goat hit the pillar, the entire structure collapsed. So, is the video showing a mountain goat triggering the collapse of a dhaba at a North Indian hill station real or fake? Scroll below to know the truth. Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu Spotted Dancing on Stage Amid IndiGo Flight Disruptions? Old Video Being Circulated With Fake Claim.

A fact check revealed that the viral clip was created using artificial intelligence (AI) technology. Since being shared online, the video has garnered nearly 55,000 views. The viral video showing the mountain goat hitting a pillar and triggering the collpase of a dhaba is an AI video and not real as it is claimed. The video was shared on Instagram by Rahul Nanda, who claims to be an AI filmmaker and VFX artist. "Comment Imagine Art to get secret website site I use for my AI reels," Nand's bio read, confirming that he makes videos using AI tools.

A further look at Rahul Nanda's Instagram profile revealed that he has made several AI-generated videos in the past, including a cow damaging a Lamborghini, AI-powered robots used by farmers, and a bear encounter in Alaska, among others. "Engineers later inspected the ruins and declared, “Goat is innocent. Building failed Class 1 physics," Nanda's caption further confirmed that the video is not real but created using AI technology. It is worth noting that the AI filmmaker has over 4,50,000 followers on Instagram, where he shares AI videos. Is PM Modi Government Giving Free Laptops to Students? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake YouTube Video.

Hence, it can be confirmed that the viral video of a mountain goat triggering the collapse of a daba at a North Indian hill station is not real but an AI-generated video. As clarified above, the viral clip was made by Rahuk Nanda, who is an AI filmmaker and uses AI tools such as Imagine Art to make an AI reel. That said, it is unclear if Nand shared the video to spread fake news or for fun.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

Fact check

Claim : A mountain goat triggered the collapse of a dhaba at a hill station in North India. Conclusion : Fact check revealed that the viral clip is an AI-generated video going viral on social media. Full of Trash Clean

