Hyderabad, April 18: Hyderabad police on Saturday arrested a minor boy for allegedly killing his mother’s lover. Two others were also arrested, along with the 16-year-old boy. The accused were arrested from Tarn Taran district of Punjab for killing 30-year-old Satnam Singh in Hyderabad's Chikkadpally. The other two accused have been identified as the boy’s father Swaran Singh and Arshdeep Singh. Andhra Pradesh: Family of Four Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances At Vishakhapatnam Flat, Probe Launched.

All the three accused were brought to Hyderabad for further investigation. According to a report published in The Times of India, the juvenile, along with his two accomplices, killed Satnam Singh as his mother Baljeet Kaur, eloped with him 10 years ago when he was six years old. Notably, Baljeet left her family and started to work with Satnam. She became inaccessible to her husband’s family after coming into a relationship with Satnam. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Man Kills Six Family Members of Neighbour Accused of Raping His Daughter; Arrested.

“Since then, the boy has been humiliated by various people in his home in Punjab. As a result, he bore a grudge against his missing mother and Satnaam,” reported the media house quoting Chikadpally additional inspector, H Prabhakar as saying. As per the police, the boy made efforts to contact his mother and one day, he came to know that Baljeet was in Hyderabad.

The juvenile came to Hyderabad to meet his mother and even joined Satnam as a helper. According to the report, he tipped off his father and the trio then killed Satnam on March 31 when Baljeet had gone to a place of worship. After committing the crime, they fled from the spot. A case was registered in the matter.

