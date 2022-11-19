Thiruvananthapuram/Amaravati, November 19: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday enquired about the condition of the pilgrims from the state who were injured in a bus accident in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala.

Eighty-four Ayyappa devotees from Madepalli of Eluru mandal were returning home from Sabarimala in two buses when one of the buses, carrying 44 devotees, met with an accident earlier in the day. Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Claims Drastic Improvement in Education, Healthcare.

Reddy directed his officials to coordinate with the Pathanamthitta district officials and provide medical treatment to the injured and extend all possible help. Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Launches First Attack on N Chandrababu Naidu’s Bastion Kuppam.

Andhra Pradesh government officials said that of the 18 Ayyappa devotees who got injured, two suffered serious injuries. The injured are being treated at Kottayam Medical College Hospital and the rest were provided food and accommodation by the Pathanamthitta district officials.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 19, 2022 04:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).