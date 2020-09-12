Guntur (Andhra Pradesh), September 12: The District Collector of Guntur Samuel Anand on Thursday asked the police officials to arrest Dr Somla Naik who was holding the review meeting on COVID-19. The medical officer was arrested under the disaster management act for trying to speak during the meeting. However, the issues soon gained a political turn after TDP General Secretary N Lokesh gave it a 'tribal' colour.

According to several reports, the Guntur District Collector was irked with the medical officer as the latter tried to make some submission with the higher authority and it appeared to be complaining in nature. Following this, Anand ordered police officials to arrest Dr Naik. Antarvedi Temple Chariot Fire: CBI Probe Recommended by Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

However, TDP General Secretary N Lokesh gave it a political colour and wrote a tweet, "The Jagan Reddy government's atrocity on a tribal officer. During a review meeting on the corona in Narasaraopet, Guntur district, Nadendla medical officer Somlu Nayak, who questioned why officers like him were being blamed for the increase in cases without even providing the minimum facilities, was arrested. I condemn his brutal arrest. Somlu Nayak should be released immediately!"

Here's N Lokesh's tweet:

However, the state government has denied any such arrest of the medical officer. Apart from the political angle, the Andhra Pradesh Govt Doctors' Association has condemned the incident. They have even warned of a strike if arrest orders are not withdrawn.

