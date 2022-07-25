Hyderabad, July 15: A bizarre incident has come to light from Andhra Pradesh, where a 33-year-old man has been arrested for cheating at least 6 women by concealing his marriages. The accused, Adapa Siva Babu, has been booked for cheating, criminal breach of trust, and marrying by concealing previous marriages, reported The Indian Express.

As per the reports, the accused targeted wealthy and divorced women on matrimonial sites, married up to six of them under the guise of providing them new beginnings, and then fled with enormous sums of money and gold jewelry. Online Fraud in Telangana: Woman Dupes Man of Rs 40 Lakhs Through Matrimonial Site.

Similar cases against him are under investigation across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for the last four years, police said. one of his victims, a woman from Kondapur approached the police last week and filed a complaint. Later police swung into action and the accused was arrested from Visakhapatnam and brought to Hyderabad.

