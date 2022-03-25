Hyderabad, March 25: In yet another incident of online fraud, a Hyderabad-based man was duped for over Rs 40 lakhs by a woman he had met on a matrimonial site. The victim approached the police station on Wednesday to file a complaint.

As per the report published in the Times of India, the victim had come in contact with the woman through a matrimonial website where the woman told him that she was from Europe. The woman further told him that she is soon returning to India. After being in touch for a while, the accused sought money from the victim. Believing her, he shared money several times. Online Fraud in Ahmedabad: Man Duped of Rs 50,000 by Cyber Fraudster on Pretext of Activating Credit Card.

However, after realising that he has been duped, he approached the cybercrime police. A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of IPC. A further probe is on.

