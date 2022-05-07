Anakapalle, May 7: A shocking incident of sexual assault has come to light from Anakapalle, where a 20-year-old youth allegedly abducted and raped a 6-year-old girl in the early hours of Friday. The accused fled after committing the crime but was arrested by the cops on Saturday, reported TOI.

As per the report, the minor girl had gone to relieve herself along with her elder sister near their house. In the meantime, the accused lured the minor and took her to an abandoned place where he raped her. The incident came to light when the elder sister of the minor noticed that her sister is not around and informed their parents. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 8-Year-Old Girl Abducted, Raped Inside School in Lakhimpur Kheri.

Following this, the family members started searching for her. During their search, they found the minor who was severely bleeding from her private parts near their house. The minor shared her ordeal with her parents and identified the accused as their neighbour. The minor was immediately rushed to the government hospital and her parents approached the police station to file a complaint.

The police said that the accused had fled from the spot after raping the minor but was caught on Saturday. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and POCSO Act is registered against the accused.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2022 04:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).