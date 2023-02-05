Amaravati, February 5: In a double tragedy in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati district, an engineering student commited suicide in a hostel and the warden died of shock on reaching the spot.

Daharaneswara Reddy (20), a student of a private engineering College in Guduru, hanged himself in the college hostel on Saturday. Hailing from YSR Kadapa district, he was studying CSE second year. Gujarat Shocker: Husband Hangs Self to Death in Banaskantha After Killing Wife With Sharp-Edged Weapon.

After learning about the incident, hostel warden B. Srinivsaulu Naidu, college principal and other staff members rushed to the place where the student had died by suicide. Mumbai Shocker: Man Accidentally Hangs Self While Trying To Scare Wife With Suicide Threat During Fight Over Rs 500.

Srinivasulu Naidu (54) was shocked to see the student hanging. He collapsed and died on the spot before he was taken to a hospital. Naidu is suspected to have suffered cardiac arrest. Police said they have registered a case in connection with the student's suicide and took up investigation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 05, 2023 12:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).