Chittoor, August 1: In another shocking incident of crime, a father allegedly killed his son-in-law by slitting his throat over harassment of his daughter on Saturday. The horrific crime took place in the Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh.

The accused was identified as Yousuf Khan and the victim as Sai Baba. Sai married Khan’s daughter, Hasina, 10 years back and it was an inter-caste marriage, reported India Today.

The incident took place at Sankaraiah Gunta. Khan allegedly slit the victim’s throat for harassing Hasina for the past several years. Hasina had been living with her parents after Sai assaulted her.

On Saturday night, Sai Baba went to get back Hasina from her parent's house in a drunken state and an argument between the family and Sai broke out. The argument escalated and Khan attacked him.

In case has been filed against the accused under relevant provisions of the IPC, and an investigation is currently being conducted.

In another incident reported from Bengaluru, a 48-year-old man hanged himself in his house near Bannerghatta on Wednesday, a day after he stabbed his wife for allegedly preparing 'tasteless' chicken kebab.

The body was shifted for the postmortem and the matter is being investigated.

