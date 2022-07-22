Patna, July 22: In another incident of crime, enraged by his daughter's love marriage, a man in Patna hired some shooters to kill his son-in-law. The deceased, identified as Ankit Kumar, was shot dead by an unidentified person on July 12, near Savita Cinema Hall in the Barh area.

The police have arrested the father-in-law for being the main perpetrator of the act, reported India Today.

During the shoot-out, another person identified as Vinay Pandey was caught in between the line of fire which led to his demise. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Four Held for Killing Friend Over Phone Brawl in Sultanpur

A police team under Barh ACP, Arvind Kumar Singh, was formed to investigate the matter. Barh Police Station-In-charge, Rajnandan Singh, stated that two people had been arrested for their involvement in the act. He also said that it was revealed during the interrogation that their primary target was only Ankit. Karnataka Shocker: Man Tries To Kill 5-Year-Old Daughter in Bengaluru, Arrested

As per the officer, further investigation of the matter revealed that the deceased had married the daughter of Thappu Singh. The couple had tied the knot without the bride’s father’s permission, which irked him. In an attempt to set things straight, the father-in-law then hired contract killers for Rs 4 lakh to kill his son-in-law.

During the investigation, the arrested shooter also revealed that a token amount of Rs 60,000 had already been paid to them and the remaining sum was to be paid soon after the deed was done.

He also disclosed that the shooters had elaborately tracked the deceased person’s schedule in order to find the perfect timing for shooting him.

While two have been arrested, the lookout for the two remaining shooters is underway.

