Haryana, November 20: Health Minister Anil Vij was administered a trial dose of Covaxin, at a hospital in Ambala. He had offered to be the first volunteer for the third phase trial of Covaxin, which started in the state today.

Earlier in a tweet, Anil Vij said: "I will be administered a trial dose of Coronavirus vaccine Covaxin a Bharat Biotech product tomorrow at 11 am at Civil hospital, Ambala Cantt under the expert supervision of a team of doctors from PGI Rohtak and Health Department. I have volunteered to take the trial dose." COVID-19 Vaccine Covaxin, Developed by Bharat Biotech, Cleared For Phase 3 Clinical Trials.

The 67-year old senior BJP leader was administered the dose under the supervision of a team of doctors from PGI Rohtak and the Health Department.

Anil Vij Administers a Trial Dose of COVAXIN, Watch Video:

#WATCH Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij being administered a trial dose of #Covaxin, at a hospital in Ambala. He had offered to be the first volunteer for the third phase trial of Covaxin, which started in the state today. pic.twitter.com/xKuXWLeFAB — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2020

Covaxin is being developed indigenously by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Bharat Biotech had on Monday said the Phase 3 trial of Covaxin will involve 26,000 volunteers across 25 centres in India and is being conducted in partnership with the ICMR.

