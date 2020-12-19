Chandigarh, December 18: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar visited ailing State Health Minister Anil Vij at the Medanta Hospital on Saturday. A photo was shared by the official media handles, in which Khattar could be seen dressed in protective gear as he visited the ward where Vij is being treated.

The visual shows Vij, with a nasal pipe supplying him oxygen, seated on a chair. Khattar stood close by, while inquiring about his health. On his Twitter handle, the Chief Minister said that he believes Vij will "recover soon" from COVID-19 and re-assume his charge as the state's health Minister. 'Haryana Minister is Undergoing Treatment at ICU Ward, All Vital Parameters Are Normal', Says Medical Superintendent of Medanta Hospital.

See ML Khattar's Tweet

A medical bulletin released by the hospital on Thursday said Vij's condition was stable and his body was adequately responding to treatment. "Vij is maintaining vitals parameters on high flow nasal cannula on oxygen support. He is well rested and a team of doctors examined him during morning rounds," said the statement.

The 67-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was tested positive for coronavirus on December 5. He was initially being treated at the Civil Hospital in Ambala, and was subsequently shifted to government's Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Rohtak on Sunday. On Tuesday, the authorities decided to shift him to Gurugram's Medanta Hospital.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 19, 2020 11:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).