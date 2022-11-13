Badlapur, November 13: In a shocking incident of animal cruelty, a man allegedly killed a puppy for defecating on his residential premises on November 9. A complaint was filed by his neighbour after which he was booked. The accused was identified as Vikas Mishra (45).

As per the report published in the Hindustan Times, the incident took place at the TV tower, Badlapur East. Reportedly, a female dog and her four puppies used to wander on the society premises for the last two months. The puppies also entered the accused's bungalow premises. On November 9, the complainant’s mother found one of the puppies dead at around 8.30 am. Animal Cruelty in MP: Irked by Barking, Two Men Kill Stray Dog in Indore; Arrested.

Following this, the complainant enquired to the security person on duty about the dead puppy. The guard then revealed that Mishra had handed him over the dead puppy asking to move it away from society. When asked the accused, he revealed that the puppies used to defecate on his residential premises and when he tried removing the puppies using a stick, one puppy got injured and died on the spot. Animal Cruelty Video: Man Kicks Cow, Mercilessly Swirls Its Tail; Gets Stomped By The Animal in Return; Clip Goes Viral.

A case was filed against the accused under Section 428 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. The dead puppy was later buried on the society premises, the report added

