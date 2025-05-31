Arunachal Pradesh Landslide: 9 Dead As Heavy Rainfall Causes Flash Floods and Landslides in Kameng District (See Pics)

Seven members of two families lost their lives after their vehicle was swept off the road by a landslide late Friday night along the Bana-Seppa stretch of National Highway 13 in East Kameng district, police said.

News PTI| May 31, 2025 04:31 PM IST
Arunachal Pradesh Landslide: 9 Dead As Heavy Rainfall Causes Flash Floods and Landslides in Kameng District (See Pics)
Arunachal Pradesh Landslide (Photo Credits: X/@Shahidarafi51)

Itanagar, May 31: Heavy rainfall over the past few days has led to flash floods and landslides in Arunachal Pradesh in which nine people were killed, officials said on Saturday. Seven members of two families lost their lives after their vehicle was swept off the road by a landslide late Friday night along the Bana-Seppa stretch of National Highway 13 in East Kameng district, police said.

The vehicle was en route to Seppa from Bana in Bichom district when a sudden landslide triggered by heavy rainfall pushed it into a deep gorge, said East Kameng Superintendent of Police (SP) Kamdam Sikom. "All the victims were residents of Kitchang village in Bana," he said. Assam Landslide: 3 Killed in Landslide in Guwahati as Heavy Rain Lashes Southern Parts of State (See Pics).

Arunachal Pradesh Landslides

Rescue efforts began immediately but were severely hampered by torrential rain, fresh landslides, and extremely poor visibility through the night. Despite these challenges, police and rescue teams continued their efforts.

"On Saturday, the operation resumed with vital support from local villagers. After several hours of a painstaking search, the wreckage was located approximately 150 metres below the highway," Sikom said, adding that all seven occupants were found dead inside. Mizoram Landslide: Several Feared Dead as 5 Houses, Hotel Collapse in Lawngtlai Town Amid Heavy Rain (Watch Video).

The deceased have been identified as 35-year-old Shankar alias Saju Budi Aka, owner of the vehicle, his wife Tasum Budi Aka (25), who was four months pregnant, his daughter Kachung Budi Aka (8) and four-year-old son Nicha Budi Aka, the SP said. Another pregnant woman Jajum Yame (33) also died along with her five-year-old daughter Tushum Yame and seven-year-old son Patiya Yame, the SP added.

In a separate incident in Lower Subansiri district, two labourers were killed and two others rescued after a landslide struck a cabbage farm near the Pine Groove area along the Ziro-Kamle road, police said. The incident occurred late Thursday night at the Rann Poliyan Cabbage Farm, said Lower Subansiri Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ojing Lego.

In Upper Subansiri, flash floods caused extensive damage in Daporijo, the district headquarters, after the Sigin river overflowed, inundating several low-lying areas, they said. At least 117 houses, along with several vital infrastructure in the district, were affected due to inclement weather conditions.

The most impacted localities include Polo colony, Sigum Rijo, Sigin colony, Bukpen colony, and Forest colony, the officials said. Upper Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Tasso Gambo, along with additional DC Biaro Sorum and other district officials, visited the affected areas to assess the damage and oversee response measures. The DC has issued a prohibitory order urging residents in vulnerable areas to stay alert and relocate to safer places.

All departments concerned, police and disaster management teams, have been placed on high alert and directed to remain prepared for any emergency, said Upper Subansiri District Information and Public Relations Officer (DIPRO) Taw Ekke. Relief and rescue operations are underway, with the administration and disaster management department conducting damage assessments and providing immediate support to affected families.

In West Kameng district, hundreds of people have been stranded at 35 Charai near Jamiri, along the Balipara-Chariduar-Tawang (BCT) road, another official said. Road blockades have also been reported at Jyoti Nagar, Dirang, Padma, and Durga Mandir in the district.

District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO) Mindu Yangzom said Border Roads Organisation (BRO) teams and machinery have been deployed near Jamiri, though continuous rain has hampered restoration efforts. A major landslide in Petaling colony in Bomdila, the district headquarters, on Friday washed away portions of roads and culverts and an abandoned house. Though no casualties were reported, landslides caused disruptions in power supply.

Road connectivity between Nafra-Nakhu-Nachibom villages in West Kameng and Bichom district was cut off due to landslides at several points, leaving many commuters stranded. The DDMO in West Kameng district has issued an advisory, urging people to avoid landslide-prone areas, streams, and unstable zones. Citizens have been warned against venturing into water bodies for fishing or hunting and advised to evacuate immediately in case of flash floods or landslides.

Landslides have also been reported from Kurung Kumey, Kamle, and Lower Subansiri districts, where authorities are working to clear blockades and restore traffic movement. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread rainfall due to a depression over Bangladesh. Light to moderate rain is expected in most areas, with heavy to very heavy rainfall likely in several regions. Isolated places may experience extremely heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning, increasing the risk of floods and landslides in vulnerable locations.

Tags:
Arunachal Pradesh Arunachal Pradesh Landslide Flash floods Heavy Rainfall Kameng Landslide landslides
