Pune, Jun 29: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde performed the 'maha pooja' of Lord Vitthal and Goddess Rukmini at a temple in Pandharpur town of Solapur district on the occasion of 'Ashadhi Ekadashi' on Thursday.

The CM, accompanied by his wife Lata Shinde, parliamentarian son Shrikant Shinde and other family members, prayed for a good monsoon and prosperity and happiness of farmers.

Warkari couple Bhausaheb Kale and Mangal Kale, residents of Nevasa in Ahmednagar, got the opportunity to perform the ritual alongside CM Shinde in the early hours of Thursday. "Rains have started in the state. I prayed to Lord Vitthal that the rainfall should be satisfactory in the state this year and farmers should be happy and prosperous," Shinde later said in a tweet.

Addressing a gathering at the temple after performing the pooja, Shinde said Rs 73 crore have been made available for the development of the temple premises and everyone will be taken into confidence while drafting the plan.

As a long-standing tradition, the chief minister of Maharashtra offers prayers at the famous temple dedicated to Lord Vitthal in Pandharpur on ‘Ashadhi Ekadashi' every year.

Warkaris, the devotees of Lord Vitthal, take part in processions from different parts of the state every year as a mark of tribute to various saints.

The pilgrimage concludes in Pandharpur town on 'Ashadhi Ekadashi', which is observed with reverence by the followers of Lord Vitthal.