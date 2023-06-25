Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde paid a visit to the flood-affected areas of Mumbai on Sunday morning after rains lashed the city. CM Shinde took stock of the situation and inspected measures to tackle waterlogging. During his visit to Milan Subway in Andheri, he told the media that he had directed the department to ensure that people do not face any problems during rain. "Today I am here at Milan Subway and yesterday it rained about 70 mm within 1 hour here but traffic movement has not stopped as a water storage tank has been built here. Floodgate has also been installed here," said CM Shinde. Maharashtra Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Orange Alert for Raigad, Ratnagiri As Heavy Rain Lashes Parts of State; Yellow Alert for Mumbai and Thane.

Eknath Shinde Takes Stock of Milan Subway:

#WATCH | Today I am here at Milan Subway and yesterday it rained about 70 mm within 1 hour here but traffic movement has not stopped as a water storage tank has been built here. Floodgate has also been installed here. I have directed the department to ensure that people do not… pic.twitter.com/rSPpSrRB5b — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)