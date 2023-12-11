Guwahati, December 11: The banned militant outfit, United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) has claimed responsibility for the recent grenade blasts in Sivasagar and Tinsukia districts. In a statement issued on Sunday evening, the militant group also warned Assam Director General of Police G.P. Singh against claiming the state police as his "ancestral property". The ULFA-I threatened the top cop to carry out more grenade attacks if he did not shun his arrogance.

“We do not have any enmity with the Assam Police. However, we would like to warn G.P. Singh not to stake claim over the Assam Police as his ancestral property. He has given an identity of his arrogance which has hurt not only the sentiments of the officers/personnel employed in the Assam Police but also the indigenous people of the state," the outfit said in the statement. Assam: Police Foil Cattle Smuggling Bid, Recover 70 Cattle Heads From Two Trucks at Jorabat.

“The two operations that we undertook are just mere reactions to the egotism that G.P. Singh has shown. With this, we would like G.P. Singh to realise that in the future, the ULFA-I can conduct any kind of operations at any place if he does not stop considering the Assam Police as his ancestral property,” it added. Car Gutted in Fire in Assam's Kamrup, No Injuries Reported.

The two grenade blasts occurred on November 22 and December 9. The November 22 explosion took place near the entrance to an army camp in Dirak, Tinsukia. But there were no reports of any casualties. The second blast occurred at the 149 CRPF camp near Joysaga in Sivasagar.

