Guwahati, August 13: The death toll due to the floods in Assam mounted to 110 while over 56 lakh people have been affected by the deluge so far. The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) on Thursday informed that while 110 people have lost their lives, a total of 56,89,584 have been affected across 30 districts of the northeastern state. According to reports, the flood situation in the state slightly deteriorated with nearly 14,000 people still reeling under the natural calamity in three districts.

At present, 89 villages are under water and 7,009 hectares of crop areas have been damaged across Assam. Dhemaji is the worst-hit district with more than 12,908 people suffering, followed by Baksa which accounts for 1,000 affected persons and Morigaon district with over 297 affected people. Assam Floods Devastating Images: Houses Submerged, Several Animals Dead as Brahmaputra River Water Level Rises.

Earlier this week, an official bulletin said that over 9,200 persons were suffering due to the deluge across these districts. According to flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), more than 14,205 persons are hit due to floods in Dhemaji, Baksa and Morigaon districts.

The Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger mark at Nimatighat in Jorhat district. The total number of people losing their lives in this year's flood and landslide in the northeastern state stands at 136. Of the total deaths, 110 persons died in flood-related incidents while 26 have lost their lives in landslide incidences across Assam.

