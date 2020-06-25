Guwahati, June 25: Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Assam in the past 24 hours. Till now, over 50,000 people across seven district of Assam have been affected by the floods. It is the second wave of floods in Assam this season. These seven districts affected by floods are - Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Jorhat, Majuli, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia.

According to a report published in India Today, due to floods, four people drowned in the past 72 hours taking the death toll to 14. Around 5,300 hectares cropland has completely submerged in the floodwater. A total of 180 villages are affected by floods. Tinsukia's Dumdum area of the state has completely inundated in floodwater because of the heavy rainfall. Assam Floods: 5 More Districts Submerged Affecting Over 1.95 Lakh People Amid Coronavirus Pandemic.

Floods in Assam's Dumdum area:

#WATCH Heavy rainfall over last 24 hours cause flood in Tinsukia's Dumdum area, in Assam pic.twitter.com/qnrDJ59Yib — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2020

As per the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, the Brahmaputra river is flowing above the danger level at Tezpur in Sonitpur district, Dhubri district and Neamatighat in Jorhat district. Meanwhile, Disang river is also flowing above the danger level at Nanglamuraghat in Sivasagar district, and Dhansiri river at Numaligarh in Golaghat district and Jia Bharali at NT Road crossing in Sonitpur.

The level of Brahmaputra river water is also increasing in Guwahati. “Since last night, the water level is continuously rising and just 46 cm left to touch the danger level mark in Guwahati,” reported the media house Central Water Commission (CWC) employee Jitumoni Das as saying. Last month, a wooden bridge was damaged in Nalbari district, another structure over the Manas river was washed away in Bongaigaon, while a road bridge was damaged in Goalpara district due to incessant rains.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 25, 2020 04:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).