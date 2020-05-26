Assam Floods: 5 More Districts Submerged Affecting Over 1.95 Lakh People Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Assam Floods. (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Guwahati, May 26: The number of districts affected by flood in Assam rose to seven from five, submerging over 1,000 hectares of cropland and impacting around 1.95 lakh people on Tuesday. The people affected by the first wave of flood in Goalpara and Tinsukia districts have already been provided shelter in 35 relief camps, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said. Also Read | Haryana Records 94 New COVID-19 Cases, Including 33 from Gurgaon: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 26, 2020.

The Brahmaputra was flowing above the danger level in Jorhat district, while Jia Bharali was over the danger mark in Sonitpur district, the Central Water Commission said. Goalpara has the highest number of 1.68 lakh flood-hit people, followed 10,943 in Nalbari and 7,897 in Dibrugarh, according to an ASDMA bulletin. Also Read | Maharashtra COVID-19 Cases Rise to 54,758 With 2,091 New Patients, Death Toll Reaches 1,695; Mumbai Tally Rises to 32,791.

There are 3,455 people affected by flood in Tinsukia, 2,970 in Lakhimpur, 845 in Darrang and 610 in Dhemaji, it said. The swirling waters have breached an embankment and submerged a road in Nalbari, besides overtopping a road and eroding another in Dhemaji.

A wooden bridge was damaged in Nalbari district, another structure over the Manas river was washed away in Bongaigaon, while a road bridge was damaged in Goalpara district, the bulletin said.

