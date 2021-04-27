Guwahati, Apr 27: The Assam government on Tuesday imposed night curfew across the state from 8 pm to 5 am with immediate effect, as part of its efforts to control the surge in COVID-19 cases. The state disaster management authority, in its order, said the curfew will be in place till May 1.

"The COVID-19 situation in Assam has been reviewed... It has been observed that there has been a rapid increase in the number of active cases of COVID-19 across the state. Gujarat Imposes Night Curfew in 9 More Cities Amid COVID-19 Surge, Malls and Religious Places Ordered to Shut.

"...and therefore, it is felt that night curfew needs to be imposed in all districts of Assam, except for essential and emergency activities/services," the order signed by Chief Secretary Jishnu Barua said.

Barring emergencies, movement of individuals will not be allowed during the curfew period, it added.

The state government has also ordered all markets and shops to down shutters by 6 pm, and face mask has been made mandatory for everyone, including a person driving a vehicle.

Assam reported 15 fresh fatalities due to COVID-19 on Monday, while the total number of cases rose to 2,40,670 with 3,137 more people testing positive for the disease.