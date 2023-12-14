Assam Shocker: 23-Year-Old Man Arrested for Recording Obscene Videos of Mumbai Woman and Circulating Them on Internet

A 23-year-old man from Assam was arrested for allegedly recording obscene videos of a woman and circulating them on the internet by making a fake website, a Mumbai police official said on Thursday.

Agency News PTI| Dec 14, 2023 11:24 PM IST
Mumbai, December 14: A 23-year-old man from Assam was arrested for allegedly recording obscene videos of a woman and circulating them on the internet by making a fake website, a Mumbai police official said on Thursday. He identified the accused as Dildar Hussain Ali, a resident of Warang in the north eastern state. Mumbai: Private Video of 21-Year-Old YouTuber Without Clothes Goes Viral on Social Media, Case Registered

"The complainant had come in contact with Ali a few months ago on a social media platform. He befriended her, promised marriage and started chatting on video call. He forced her to do obscene acts and recorded them," the official said. "He then created a fake website and uploaded these videos. Even after she filed a complaint, Ali demanded money to not circulate these videos further," the MIDC police station official said. Mumbai Shocker: Man Sends Obscene Videos to Ex-Girlfriend on Pretext of Reconnecting With Her for Rebound, Arrested

A special investigation team was formed and it managed to zero in on Ali in a remote village in Assam, he said. Ali was held by a Mumbai police team which was helped by police in that state. He was placed under arrest on Thursday, the official added. Ali has been charged under Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act for sexual harassment, defamation, computer related offences, among others, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

