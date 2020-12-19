New Delhi, December 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday delivered the keynote address at the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India’s (ASSOCHAM) ongoing foundation week. He asked the members to extend support and works towards the goal of Atmanirbhar Bharat. "In coming years, for Atmanirbhar Bharat, all of you should exert all possible force which can be mustered. World is heading towards another Industrial Revolution. So from today we must plan & act on achieving our nation-building targets," said PM Modi. ASSOCHAM Foundation Week 2020: PM Narendra Modi to Deliver Keynote Address Today, to Award Ratan Tata.

He praised how the Indian economy has performed during the COVID-19 outbreak, adding that has received record FDI amid the pandemic. Talking about the increasing presence of the nation at the global stage, PM Modi said, that the global narrative has shifted from 'why India?' to 'why not India?'. From farmers to pharma, India has helped world," said PM Modi, adding "India played pharmacy of the world during COVID-19." India-US Economic Ties Set to Reach New Heights, Joe Biden-Narendra Modi Will Lead World in Critical Issues, Says ASSOCHAM.

PM Modi said that with new reforms, ease in labour laws compliance, reduced red tape, competitive tax rates and innovations people all over the world are looking towards India. He appraised the youth for "making a name in startups."

Emphasizing on achieving the target of Atmanirbhar Bharat, Modi said, "Our challenge is not just to become self-reliant but also how soon we can achieve this goal is also equally important."

At the ASSCHOM Foundation Week 2020, PM Modi presented the “ASSOCHAM Enterprise of the Century Award” to Ratan Tata, business baron and the Chairman of Tata Trust. Receiving the award, Tata praised PM Narendra Modi and said, "at the In all the years that I have been in business, I have valued what our PM has been wanting to do. He has led the country through the pandemic for which we should be obliged."

The theme of ASSCHOM Foundation Week 2020 is ‘India’s resilience: Atmanirbhar roadmap towards $5 trillion economy.’ The week-long programme which started on Tuesday witnessed various speakers this year, including Union Ministers Nirmala Sitaraman, Piyush Goyal and Nitin Gadkari among others. ASSCHOM was established in 1920 by promoter chambers representing all regions of India. It has over 400 chambers and trade associations in its fold and serves more than 450,000 members across India. on Tuesday witnessed various speakers this year.

