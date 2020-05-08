Aurangabad Train Accident: PM Narendra Modi Condoles Deaths of Migrant Labourers, Says Railway Minister Piyush Goyal Closely Monitoring Situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed grief over the death of 16 migrant labourers in a rail accident in Maharashtra's Aurangabad on Friday. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said he has spoken to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and he is closely monitoring the situation. "Extremely anguished by the loss of lives due to the rail accident in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. Have spoken to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and he is closely monitoring the situation. All possible assistance required is being provided", the Prime Minister said.

According to Mokshada Patil, SP Aurangabad, the incident took place around 5:15 am on Friday. Patil said unfortunately a freight train ran over some people which lead to the death of 16 labourers. Reports informed that at least 16 migrant workers sleeping on rail tracks were crushed to death by a goods train in Aurangabad district on Friday morning. Aurangabad Train Accident: 16 Migrant Labourers Killed After Empty Rake of Goods Wagon Runs Over Them Near Karmad.

Here's the tweet by PM Narendra Modi:

Extremely anguished by the loss of lives due to the rail accident in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. Have spoken to Railway Minister Shri Piyush Goyal and he is closely monitoring the situation. All possible assistance required is being provided. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 8, 2020

The workers were returning to Madhya Pradesh and had been walking along the tracks. They later slept on the rail tracks due to exhaustion. According to details by a railway official, the freight train ran over the migrant labourers between Jalna and Aurangabad of Nanded Divison of South Central Railway (SCR). As many as 5 people have been injured and have been shifted to Aurangabad civil hospital.