Ayodhya Case: PFI Moves Curative Plea in Supreme Court Over Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid Case Verdict

New Delhi, March 6: The Popular Front of India (PFI), an arm of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), moved the Supreme Court on Friday over its verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute case. The PFI filed a curative petition before the apex court against its verdict which granted the conflicted land to the Hindu side. Sunni Waqf Board Constitutes Trust to Build Mosque on 5-Acre Land Allotted by UP Government in Ayodhya.

The curative plea comes nearly four months after the top court pronounced its judgement in the 134-year-old legal dispute, which kept two of India's biggest religious communities tense. As per the court judgment, the disputed land was granted to the Hindu side for constructing a Ram temple, whereas, the Muslim side was provided a 5-acre compensatory land to build a mosque.

Notably, the review pleas filed in the apex court following the November 9 judgment found no avail. All of the review petitions were discarded by the court, which stuck to its order that was passed by a 4:1 majority. The Sunni Central Waqf Board, which was a party in the case, recently sent its official nod for the five-acre compensatory land being given to the Muslim side.

The Supreme Court judgment in Ayodhya case was largely welcomed by all sections, considering that it has ended an issue which kept generations of Hindus and Muslims in North India on the edge. Iqbal Ansari, one of the original litigants and a resident of Ayodhya, had said, "We welcome the Supreme Court decision and the biggest happiness is that it is finally curtains down on this long pending issue."