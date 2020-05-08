Babri Masjid Demolition Case: Supreme Court Extends Deadline For Completing Trial, Issuing Verdict Till August 31

Supreme Court of India | File Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 8: The Supreme Court extended deadline for completion of Babri Masjid demolition case till August-end this year. The apex judicial body, on Friday, announced that the trial which is being heard by Special CBI Court in Lucknow must be wrapped up by August 31 and the verdict should also be delivered by the set deadline. Ayodhya: New Mosque to 'Replace Babri Masjid' Will Help Bring Development in Dhannipur, Say Hopeful Villagers.

The top court had last year extended the time-period for proceedings and judgment in Babri Masjid demolition case by nine months. According to reports, the additional time period was necessitated as the counsel involved in the case cited coronavirus outbreak to postpone the hearings.

The Supreme Court has reportedly asked the Special CBI Court to not to further postpone the case, but instead conduct video-streaming of proceedings amid COVID-19 outbreak. The tenure of trial court judge SK Yadav, who is heading the bench, has also been extended till August 31.

Update by ANI

Supreme Court extends the tenure of Allahabad trial court judge SK Yadav till August 31 & directed him to deliver the judgement by the time in a case filed by CBI regarding the demolition of Babri Masjid in which former Uttar Pradesh CM Kalyan Singh is an accused. pic.twitter.com/xxzScwFqj4 — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2020

The Ayodhya title dispute case was settled by the Supreme Court in November last year, with a verdict which granted the contentious land to the Hindu side, while the Muslim party was issued a five-acre land as compensation. The judgment stated that legal proceedings would, however, continue against those involved in the mosque's demolition.

The Babri Masjid, a 16th century-built place of worship, was demolished by a frenzied mob on December 6, 1992. Among those charged in the demolition case by the CBI include former Union Minister Uma Bharti, former Deputy Prime Minister LK Advani and the then Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh.