Chamoli, August 1: The novel coronavirus crisis has forced many of us to remain at homes or move in a restricted manner. Due to this, many people could not visit major shrines and temples across the country. Uttarakhand's Chamoli district administration has tied-up with Amazon.com for online delivery of prasad as most of the devotees are unable to visit Badrinath Dham. Chamoli District Administration Signs Contract With Amazon to Distribute 'Panch Badri Prasadam' of Badrinath Dham.

A devotee can order the "Panch Badri Prasadam" on Amazon.com. “The aim of making the prasad available online is to reach Lord Badrinath’s devotees across the length and breadth of the country," Chamoli District Magistrate Swati S Bhadauria was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times. Char Dham Yatra 2020: Uttarakhand Govt Allows Devotees From Outside State to Take Part in Pilgrimage.

“Panch Badri Prasadam” includes five items, including a coin of Lord Badrinath, herbal dhoop, the holy water of river Saraswati, fragrant Badri Tulsi and Himalayan Damask rose water. The prasad is available in two forms. The prasad in jute box costs Rs 372, while the other is sold in a beautiful box for Rs 322.

Kedarnath temple has also started selling "Hilansh Shree Kedarnath Prasadam” online amid the pandemic. The prasad can be ordered from onlineprasad.com. For each pack, the devotee has to pay Rs 451, including shipping charges.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 01, 2020 01:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).