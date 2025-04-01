Banaskantha, April 1: As many as 13 people lost their lives and four others sustained injuries after a massive fire broke out and triggered an explosion at a firecracker godown in the Deesa area of Gujarat's Banaskantha district on Tuesday. Banaskantha Collector Mihir Patel shared details about the incident and said, "The entire slab of the structure fell apart from the fire at the firecracker godown in Banaskantha. 13 bodies have been recovered from the site. As the debris from the site is being cleared, we are assessing the situation."

"4 people have been injured, of which two have been referred to Civil Hospital in Deesa and two others to the Palampur Civil hospital," he said. The Collector said that they received information early, around 9.45 am, that an explosion had taken place at the firecracker godown, due to which the entire structure fell apart. Bharuch Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Scrap Godown in Gujarat's Ankleshwar Area, Over 10 Fire Tenders Present To Control Fire (Watch Video).

Fire Breaks Out at Firecracker Godown in Banaskantha

STORY | Three killed in blaze at firecracker factory in Gujarat's Banaskantha READ: https://t.co/wHbZ0QZeIQ VIDEO: (Source: Third Party) (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/MCcUoRKPOa — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 1, 2025

Watch: A explosion in a firecracker factory in Gujarat’s Banaskantha district led to the collapse of a three-story building. Several people were killed, some due to the fire while others were trapped under the debris. Rescue operations are underway as authorities fear more people… pic.twitter.com/S9lnyFzGQo — IANS (@ians_india) April 1, 2025

#WATCH | Gujarat | On fire and explosion at a factory in Deesa, Banaskantha Collector Mihir Patel says, " Till now, 13 bodies have been retrieved from debris at the factory. The whole RCC slab had collapsed. The relief teams are removing the debris. Four people who were injured… https://t.co/UgTsV0CBZm pic.twitter.com/Bxkll1igwS — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2025

"Today morning, we got information of a large explosion in the industrial area in Deesa. The Fire Department rushed to the site and controlled the fire. Five workers died on the spot of the incident. Four injured workers were referred to different hospitals. The explosion was so huge that the slab of the factory collapsed. We are conducting a search operation to rescue any person who might be buried under debris." he said. The entire structure of the firecracker godown fell apart after the blaze erupted. Further details awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)