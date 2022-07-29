Mumbai, July 29: Banks in India will remain closed for a total of 18 days in the month of August 2022. As per the RBIs holiday schedule, commercial and public sector banks across the country will remain closed for 13 days in the month of August 2022 (excluding second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays).

It must be noted that banks will remain shut not only due to bank holidays and weekend offs but also due to the number of festivals that are celebrated in India during the month of August. August 2022 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events: Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day, Muharram, Ganesh Chaturthi: Check All Important Dates and Indian Bank Holidays for the Month.

There are certain regional holidays in the month of August that are state-specific. On the other hand, August 15 is the only day when banks will remain closed nationwide. Out of the 18 bank holidays in the month of August, six are weekend leaves.

State-wise holidays in the month of August 2022 include regional festivals from across the country such as Muharram, Raksha Bandhan, Janmashtami, Parsi New Year, and Ganesh Chaturthi among others. In July 2022, there were 14 bank holidays. Check Reserve Bank of India's holiday list.

Bank Holidays In August 2022 :

Date Festival/Event States August 1 Drupka Tshe-zi Banks are closed in Sikkim and Srinagar August 8 Muharram (Ashoora) Many states across India August 9 Muharram (Ashoora) Many states across India August 11 Raksha Bandhan Many states across India August 12 Raksha Bandhan Many state across India August 15 Independence Day Across India August 16 Parsi New Year Many states across India August 18 Janmashtami Many states across India August 19 Janmashtami Many states across India August 29 Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva Assam August 31 Ganesh Chaturthi Many states across India

It must be noted that August 13 is also a bank holiday as it is celebrated as Patriot’s Day in Imphal. Besides the 12 bank holidays, there are 6 weekends holidays August 7 (First Sunday), August 13: (Second Saturday + Patriot’s Day), August 14 (Second Sunday), August 21 (Third Sunday), August 27 (Fourth Saturday) and August 28 (Fourth Sunday).

According to the Reserve Bank of India's calendar, bank holidays have been categorised under three categories - Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks’ Closing of Account.

