In a tragic incident in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh, a school bus returning from a trip in Lucknow crashed near the Deva police station area while attempting to avoid a bike on Dewa-Fatehpur Road. Barabanki ASP CN Sinha reported, "Four people have been killed in the incident, and several others are injured." The accident occurred around 6 pm, claiming four lives and leaving numerous individuals wounded, all of whom have been hospitalised for treatment. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Five Killed, Three Others Critically Injured After Speeding Dumper Rams Into Autorickshaw in Chitrakoot (Watch Video).

School Bus Crash

#WATCH | Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh: A school bus met with an accident near Deva police station area. Barabanki ASP CN Sinha says, "Today, around 6 pm, a school bus carrying students and teachers was returning from an educational trip from Lucknow. On Dewa-Fatehpur Road, a bike… pic.twitter.com/obwIBYKI3N — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)