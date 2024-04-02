In an unfortunate incident in Uttar Pradesh, a speeding dumper vehicle allegedly rammed into an autorickshaw in Chitrakoot. As per news agency ANI, at least five were killed and three were critically injured after the speeding dumper vehicle rammed into an autorickshaw in Chitrakoot. The injured have been admitted to a hospital. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Four Dead, Two Injured As Car Collides With Electric Pole in Moradabad.

Road Accident in Uttar Pradesh

