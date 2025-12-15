Mumbai, December 15: A wedding in Bareilly was abruptly called off, sparking a social media storm and a police investigation, as the bride and groom offer starkly contrasting reasons for the dramatic cancellation. The wedding was scheduled to take place on December 13. The matter came to light after a video went viral online, showing a bride alleging that the groom's family demanded a dowry of INR 20 lakh and a new car.

However, the 29-year-old groom has vehemently denied these claims, asserting that the bride rejected him due to his "plus-sized" physique, fabricating the dowry allegation as an excuse. Local authorities have confirmed receiving a complaint and are currently investigating the matter to ascertain the facts behind the collapsed wedding. Stampede-Like Situation in Hamirpur: Mass Wedding Organised by Government Turns Chaotic As Guests Rush To Grab Free Snack Packets in Uttar Pradesh (Watch Video).

The Bride's Allegations: A Demand for Dowry

The controversy first surfaced when a video clip, widely circulated across social media platforms over the weekend, showed the distraught bride explaining her decision to call off the wedding. In the video, she is seen recounting how the groom's family allegedly escalated their demands just days before the scheduled ceremony.

प्रकरण के संबंध में थाना कैन्ट, बरेली पर सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत कर अग्रिम विधिक कार्यवाही प्रचलित है। — Bareilly Police (@bareillypolice) December 14, 2025

"Everything was settled, and we were looking forward to the wedding," the bride told local reporters. "But suddenly, they started demanding INR 20 lakh in cash and a Brezza car. My family tried to reason with them, explaining our financial limitations, but they were unyielding. I could not, in good conscience, marry into a family that prioritises greed over respect and dignity." UP Shocker: Groom in Sambhal Calls Off Wedding After Bride Blows Kisses to Guests, Her Mother Dances and Smokes Cigarettes at Marriage Ceremony (Watch Videos).

The Groom's Counter-Narrative: Rejection Over Appearance

In a dramatic turn, the groom strongly refuted all allegations of dowry demands, alleging that he was constantly body-shamed by the bride's family. "Since the engagement, the family used to body-shame me. The bride would say she was fine with my appearance. We even went on outings together. But on the wedding day, she suddenly said I am fat and refused to marry me. Her family then staged this dowry drama to recover expenses. Now, they are demanding INR 50 lakh for settlemen," he alleged.

Bareilly dowry case: Groom’s version Groom Rishabh Saxena (29) claims a major twist in the Bareilly wedding row. He said he was body-shamed since his engagement, despite the bride earlier saying she was fine with his appearance. On the wedding day, Rishabh alleges the… pic.twitter.com/54kgixoCKe — Krishna Chaudhary (@KrishnaTOI) December 14, 2025

Acting on the bride's complaint, police have registered an FIR under BNS sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace) and relevant provisions of the Dowry Act. The groom has also filed a counter-complaint.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X Account of Bareilly Police). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 15, 2025 03:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).