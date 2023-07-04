In Uttar Pradesh, a man called off his wedding after the bride-to-be and her mother engaged in what the groom's family described as 'filthy behaviour' during the ceremony. The groom's family claims that the bride was observed welcoming guests while blowing kisses, while her mother smoked cigarettes and blew smoke into the faces of attendees. She was also allegedly seen blowing kisses to them. The incident took place in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh: Groom and Bride’s Father Slap Each Other During Marriage Function in Chitrakoot, Wedding Called Off.

Groom in Sambhal Calls Off Wedding Over ‘Filthy Behaviour’

In UP's Sambhal, a wedding was called off after the groom saw his to be mother-in-law dancing during the wedding procession. Groom's brother here alleges the woman had consumed alochol, was dancing and shaking hands with guests. pic.twitter.com/Yww87A5Nmp — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) July 4, 2023

