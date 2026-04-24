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News INDIA Delhi IRS Officer’s Daughter Rape-Murder Case: Accused Rahul Meena, Who Scored 90% in Class 12, Lived ‘Double Life’, Say Police Delhi Police say the 23-year-old suspect Rahul Meena, a former domestic worker, had scored around 90% in his Class 12 exams but later drifted toward financial distress and criminal activity. The incident took place at the victim’s home in South Delhi, where the accused allegedly gained entry using familiarity with the premises.

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Investigators probing the rape and murder of a 22-year-old woman in South Delhi have pieced together the background of the accused, identifying a pattern of behaviour that contrasts sharply with his earlier academic record, as reported by TOI. Police say the 23-year-old suspect Rahul Meena, a former domestic worker, had scored around 90% in his Class 12 exams but later drifted toward financial distress and criminal activity. The incident took place at the victim’s home in South Delhi, where the accused allegedly gained entry using familiarity with the premises. According to investigators, he assaulted the woman and later killed her before attempting to access valuables inside the house.

Police said the accused used force to open a locker and fled with cash and other items after the crime. The victim, a civil services aspirant, was found inside the residence, leading to a swift police response. IRS Officer’s Daughter Rape-Murder Case: Accused Rahul Meena To Undergo Psychological Profiling, Say Delhi Police.

Digital Trail and Arrest

Authorities tracked the suspect through a combination of digital evidence, including mobile phone data, Wi-Fi logs, and social media activity. He was eventually apprehended after a multi-state search operation. Investigators are also examining his movements across states, as well as possible links to another sexual assault case reported in Rajasthan around the same time. IRS Officer’s Daughter Rape-Murder Case: Accused Rahul Meena Allegedly Stole INR 2.5 Lakh, Police Probe Gaming Debt Angle.

Motive Linked to Debt and Financial Pressure

Police believe financial stress may have been a key factor. Reports indicate the accused was burdened by debts, including those linked to online gaming, and had been seeking quick money.

During questioning, investigators noted a lack of remorse and indications that the crime may have been premeditated, given his familiarity with the victim’s home and routines.

‘Double Life’ Under Scrutiny

Officials describe the accused as having led a “double life”—a student with strong academic performance who later adopted a lifestyle driven by financial ambition and risky behaviour.

While some acquaintances and family members have described him as quiet and academically inclined, police are examining how his circumstances evolved into alleged violent conduct.

Background and Broader Concerns

The case has raised concerns about safety within residential spaces, particularly where former employees retain knowledge of security arrangements. Lapses such as spare keys and lack of guards are also under scrutiny as part of the investigation.

Authorities continue to gather forensic evidence and statements to build a comprehensive timeline. The case has also renewed focus on urban safety, background verification, and monitoring of domestic staff in major cities.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (TOI), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 07:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).