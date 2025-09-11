The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has issued a warning to popular comedian and actor Kapil Sharma against referring to Mumbai as "Bombay" or "Bambai" in his Netflix talk show The Great Indian Kapil Show. MNS's film wing leader Ameya Khopkar issued this warning through a post on social media. He states that it has been 40 years since the city was officially renamed Mumbai, yet many celebrities, films, and television shows still use its old name. ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’: Kiku Sharda Is Not Leaving Comedy Show, Will Return With New Season of Show.

MNS Leader Warns Kapil Sharma To Stop Calling Mumbai ‘Bombay’

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) handle on Thursday (September 11), MNS leader Ameya Khopkar shared a clip from Kapil Sharma's The Great Indian Kapil Show and stated that despite Mumbai being officially renamed long back, celebrities continue to use the old name.

He wrote, "Even though 30 years have passed since Bombay was officially renamed Mumbai, the term Bombay is still frequently used in Bollywood’s Kapil Sharma Show celebrity guests, Delhi-based Rajya Sabha MPs, show anchors, and in many Hindi films. was officially recognised by the Maharashtra Government in 1995 and by the Central Government in 1996, even before Chennai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata. Therefore, a humble request-cum-warning is being issued to respect this and use the name Mumbai."

MNS Leader Ameya Khopkar Warns Kapil Sharma Against Usage of ‘Bombay’ for Mumbai City

The clip shared by Khopkar was from an episode featuring Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty, along with Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem. In the video, the Jolly LLB 3 actress spoke about her bond with her brother and referred to Mumbai as "Bombay", saying, "Kyonki humlog bahar se aaye hai, Bombay se nahi hai, toh aapko koi chahiye hota hai aapke dil ki baat shareakrne ke lie." Kapil Sharma’s Cafe Attacked in Canada: Comedian-Actor May Get Mumbai Police Protection After Firing Outside His Cafe in Surrey.

This comes amid the language controversy in Maharashtra. The matter intensified when MNS workers slapped the owner of Joshpur Sweet Mart in Miraroad on June 29.

