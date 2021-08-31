Bengaluru, August 31: In a tragic incident, seven people lost their lives in a car accident in Karnataka's Bengaluru on Tuesday. The road accident took place near Mangala Kalyana Mantapa in Koramangala area of Bengaluru in the wee hours of Tuesday. The seven people who died in the road accident include Karuna Sagar and Bindu, son & daughter-in-law of Y Prakash, the DMK MLA from Hosur Constituency in Tamil Nadu, the MLA confirmed.

According to a tweet by ANI, the couple was travelling in the Audi car which hit a street light pole, leading to the accident. The deceased are identified as Karuna Sagar (28), son of the DMK MLA, his wife Dr Bindu, daughter-in-law of MLA Prakash, Ishita (21), Dr Dhanusha (21), Akshay Goyal (23), Utsav and Rohith (23).

Here are the tweets by ANI:

According to reports, the impact of the accident was so much that six of them died on the spot and one succumbed on the way to the hospital. As per details by Audugodi traffic police, the airbags of the luxury vehicles did not open, leading to the death of all the travelers in the vehicle. The locals said that they heard an explosion-like sound of the vehicle crashing into the light pole.

Reports inform that four of the deceased were not breathing and it took nearly 20 minutes to drag the bodies out of the vehicle. A close look at the images of the accident show that the Audi Q3 vehicle is completely damaged. Additional Commissioner for Traffic Dr Ravikanthe Gowda was quoted by IANS saying that the accident has taken place due to negligent and rash driving. An investigation will be conducted by a team headed by the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) into the incident.

