Bengaluru, January 12: In a shocking incident, a gang of four friends in Bengaluru kidnapped and murdered one of their own to fund a New Year celebration in Goa. The victim, Gurusiddappa, was a friend of the main accused, Sanjay, and was helping him financially.

TNIE reported that the gang kidnapped Gurusiddappa on December 30 and forced him to ask his wife to hand over Rs 5 lakh. After collecting the money, they took him to Ramanagara, where they stabbed him to death, fearing he would reveal their identities. His mutilated body was later found in a forest. Odisha Shocker: Man Arrested for Hatching Plot To Kidnap His 11-Month-Old Son To Get Rid of His Wife in Bhubaneswar.

Three of the four accused, Sanjay, Ananda, and Hanumantha, have been arrested, while the police are still searching for the fourth, Thimma. The gang used the ransom money to celebrate the New Year in Goa and later visited a temple where Sanjay and Ananda got their heads tonsured seeking forgiveness. Uttar Pradesh Horror: Six Transgenders Kidnap Man, Chop His Private Parts in Aligarh.

The crime came to light during the investigation of another kidnapping case involving a 27-year-old man from Bihar, Kishan Kumar. The same gang had kidnapped him on Christmas Day, intending to collect a ransom of Rs 1 lakh from his employer. However, Kumar managed to escape and filed a complaint, which led the police to the accused.

DCP (West) S Girish confirmed that the two cases were linked and that the search for Gurusiddappa’s body in the forest area took two days. The body was found mutilated and partially eaten by wild animals.

