Bengaluru, January 10: Karnataka Police have booked an FIR and launched a hunt for a man who has been accused of deliberately running his car over a dog and killing it in Bengaluru, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident took place on January 7 and came to light lately after the video of the gruesome incident went viral on social media. Gujarat: Dalit Youth Beaten by Seven in Vadodara, Police Launch Manhunt To Nab Accused After Assault Clip Goes Viral (Watch Video).

Man Deliberately Runs His Car Over Stray Dog in Bengaluru:

#Graphics :#HitAndRunCase : A Swift Car drove over a #Dog & driver didn't bother to stop the car..Dog died in this accident.Incident happened at Muthurayanagara ,#Bengaluru on Saturday. FIR registered at Jnanabharathi Police station,no arrests yet..@Anti_CrueltyCel @DCPWestBCP pic.twitter.com/mdWnVBoX80 — Yasir Mushtaq (@path2shah) January 9, 2023

The video shows the street dog sleeping in the middle of the road, trying to move away after knowing the car is coming towards it. The car driver, after observing the dog moving away, increases the speed and crushes it under wheels intentionally. Odisha: Men in SUV Chase Woman Cop, Hurl Abuses and Threaten Her With Sword in Bhubaneswar; Manhunt Launched to Nab Culprits.

The dog under the wheel died on the spot. The efforts of locals to help the dog have gone in vain. The locals said that if the car driver would have given a horn, or slowed down a bit, the dog would have moved away. The police have identified the car registration number (KA 05 MP 5836) and launched a hunt for the driver.

