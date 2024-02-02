Bengaluru, February 2: A 40-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her minor son reportedly following an argument on Friday morning in KR Puram area, police said. The incident took place around 7.30 am when there was no one else at home, they said. According to the police, the 17-year-old boy, a diploma student, hit his mother Netra on the head with a metal rod, and then went to the police station and surrendered himself.

''During interrogation, the boy told police that his mother did not take good care of him nor did she give him proper food. On Friday morning, when he was leaving for college, his mother scolded him about something which led to an argument between them. In a fit of rage, he attacked her with a metal rod to her head,'' a senior police officer said. Bengaluru Shocker: Delivery Boy Arrested for Indulging in Indecent Act With Woman Over Bet.

''We need to verify his claims. As of now, we have registered a case of murder and detained the boy,'' he said. The boy has an elder sister who is pursuing her medical studies in Georgia, police said. Investigation in the case is underway.

