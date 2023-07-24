Thane, July 23: A 53-year-old nurse lost one of her arms and a leg after she was run over by a train at Asangaon in Thane district of Maharashtra, a GRP official said on Sunday. The victim, identified as Vidya Vakharikar, was in a hurry to board a train to reach Sion in Mumbai where she works in the hospital. RPF Jawans Save Life of Passenger After He Falls While Attempting to Board Moving Ayodhya Express at Thane Railway Station in Maharashtra (Watch Video).

"In the rush to reach the platform at Asangaon railway station, the nurse decided to take a shortcut (by crossing the tracks). As she was passing under a stationary goods train, it started moving leaving Vakharikar wounded with serious injuries," the Government Railway Police official said.

The nurse was rushed to a local hospital and later shifted to Sion in Mumbai. Further details were awaited.