Bengaluru, June 21: In a shocking incident, a 19-year-old student was brutally thrashed by a group of boys after an argument over an Instagram video. Reports inform that after a heated argument between the gang of boys and the student, the group assaulted the teenage boy with iron rods and caused severe head injuries on him. According to a report by TOI, the victim, identified as Sayyad, had recently posted a dance video on Instagram, which garnered a lot of attention and praise from viewers. Bengaluru Shocker: Father Rapes Daughter After Giving Her Sleeping Pills, Teenager Attempts Suicide.

The report adds that one of the attackers had responded with offensive comments on his dance video. Police informed that Sayyad is a resident of Kadugodi who works in an automobile shop. Sayyad was angered by the criticism posted by one of the attackers named Aashim, on his dance video. He then contacted his friends, who challenged Ashim to meet in Belathur.

Sayyad (the victim), along with his friends met Ashim and his group in Belathur on Friday. Both the groups argued over Sayyad’s post on Instagram and the comments posted by Ashim. Soon after, Ashim and his friends pulled out iron rods and assaulted Sayyad and fled.

The TOI report stated that soon after the victim was thrashed brutally by the culprits, he was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where he is now recovering. The Kadugodi police registered a case of assault against Ashim and four of his friends, all residents of Belathur in Whitefield.

