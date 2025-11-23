Nandamuri Balakrishna, along with the star cast of his upcoming film Akhanda 2, met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow on Sunday.

During the meeting at Yogi Adityanath's residence in Lucknow, Nandamuri Balakrishna posed with the UP Chief Minister with a holy trident, the weapon used by the actor in his upcoming film Akhanda 2. ‘Akhanda 2: Thaandavam’ Trailer: Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Aghora Fury Enters Next WTF Level in Boyapati Sreenu’s Fantasy Mass Entertainer (Watch Video).

Along with the trident, the star cast also presented an idol of God and other gifts to the Chief Minister. Nandamuri Balakrishna was also joined by director Boyapati Srinu during the visit. The makers have recently released the trailer of Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer Akhanda 2. Boyapati Srinu directs the movie.

Nandamuri Balakrishna and Team ‘Akhanda 2’ Meet UP CM Yogi Aditya at His Lucknow Residence – See Pics

Following the massive success of Akhanda, fans have been eagerly awaiting the sequel. The movie is set to release in theatres worldwide on December 5.

The two-minute and forty-one-second trailer opened with a group of evil forces, both outside and inside of India, trying to destroy the country's spiritual freedom. It is followed by the introduction of actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, who plays Akhanda, a protector of Hinduism in the film. ‘Akhanda 2: Thandaavam’: Bajrangi Bhaijaan Fame Harshaali Malhotra to Play ‘Janani’ in Telugu Star Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Film.

In the sequel, he is set to lock horns with Aadhi Pinisetty, who plays a mystic and magically powerful man capable of summoning a demonic skeleton.

The high-octane sequences featuring Nandamuri Balakrishna were among the highlights of the trailer. The movie is jointly produced by Ram Achanta, Gopi Achanta, and Ishan Saksena under 14 Reels Plus and IVY Entertainment, respectively.