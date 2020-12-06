New Delhi, December 6: Farmers protesting against the Centre's three agriculture-related laws have called for a nationwide shutdown (Bharat Bandh) on December 8. In the latest development, the Congress and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on Sunday extended their support to the Bharat bandh call of the protesting farmers. The shutdown will be observed after five rounds of talks between farmers and the Centre remained inconclusive. Farmers' Protest: 5th Round of Talks Conclude, Discussions Held on MSP, Farmers' Leaders Demand Rollback of Farm Laws; Next Meeting on December 9.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who heads the TRS, has extended his party's total support to Bharat bandh called on December 8 by farmers, the Chief Minister's Office said today. KCR said that the TRS rank and file would participate actively in the proposed shutdown. Soon, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera told media that the grand old party will participate in Bharat bandh. Farmers' Leaders, at Meeting With Government Over Farm Laws, Once Again Have Their Own Food at Vigyan Bhawan (Watch Video).

"Congress has decided to support the Bharat bandh on December 8. We will be demonstrating the same at our party offices. It will be a step strengthening Rahul Gandhi’s support to the farmers. We will ensure that the demonstration is successful," Pawan Khera said. Earlier today, Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary once again defended farm laws.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Kailash Choudhary said the government can give it in writing that minimum support price (MSP) will continue. Alleging that opposition parties are misleading farmers, the minister said "real farmers" are not bothered about farm laws. "I have faith in PM Modi's leadership and farmers. I am sure farmers will never make a decision that will cause unrest anywhere in the country," he further said.

Yesterday, the fifth round of talks between the government and farmer leaders ver the three contentious farm laws was held at Vigyan Bhawan. Heated arguments and written placards in "Yes or No" were raised in the five-hour meeting which eventually remained inconclusive. The sixth round of meeting is scheduled for December 9.

While the government was ready to amendments to The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020, farmers were adamant on the complete withdrawal of these laws.

