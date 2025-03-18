Pune, March 18: NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and party leader Supriya Sule on Tuesday paid tribute to his sister-in-law Bharati Pawar, who passed away due to prolonged illness in Pune. Bharati Pawar (77), the wife of Sharad Pawar's brother Prataprao Pawar, passed away at her residence in the city on Monday evening. Crimes in Beed: Sharad Pawar Dares Maharashtra Government To Take Action Regardless of Political Affiliations Amid Row Over Murder of Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh.

The NCP (SP) chief, Lok Sabha MP Sule, the deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and other family members reached Prataprao Pawar's residence and paid tributes. The last rites were performed at Vaikunth crematorium in the afternoon, family sources said. Bharati Pawar is survived by her husband, son Abhijit Pawar, the managing director of Sakal Media Group and their extended families.