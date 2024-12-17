Ara, December 17: A 12-year-old girl has been raped and beaten to death allegedly by her uncle in Bhojpur district, police said on Tuesday. The accused has been arrested, a police officer said. "The incident occurred in the Dharahara Hanuman Tola area on Monday night, under the jurisdiction of the Town police station. I visited the spot," the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Bhojpur, Raj, said while speaking to reporters. Bihar Shocker: Man Chops Off Genitals of Elder Brother in Bhojpur.

The residents of the locality told the police personnel that the accused sexually assaulted the girl and beat her to death in his house, the SP said. The girl had gone to her uncle's house to borrow something. The accused then sexually assaulted and killed her, the members of the victim's family claimed. They also told police that the accused had tied the girl's body to a cot after killing her. When family members started looking for the girl, they went to the accused's house and found her body tied to a cot. By the time other residents of the locality also reached the spot, the SP said. Bhojpur Shocker: 9-Month-Old Missing Infant Found Dead in Bihar’s Bhorhi Tola Village, Investigation Underway.

The locals handed over the accused to the police after beating him, he said. "The girl's body has been sent to a hospital for a post-mortem examination and an investigation has been initiated," the SP added.