Mumbai, November 12: In a shocking incident that took place in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, a deaf-and-mute girl was allegedly raped by her 50-year-old neighbour at his home in Kolar. The shocking incident took place on Thursday. The incident cane to light after the girl's mother rescued her after hearing her daughter's cries.

As per reports, the 5-year-old girl sustained minor bruises on her private parts. According to a report in the Times of India, the police has registered a case under various sections of IPC and POCSO Act against the accused. After the incident came to light, a team of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), district administration and Kolar police demolished the the house of the accused, which was illegally built. Bhopal Shocker: Man Addicted To Watching Horror and Black Magic Videos on YouTube Beats His Mother To Death Suspecting Her To Be ‘Witch’.

Speaking about the incident, Chandrakant Patel, Kolar SHO said that the victim lives with her family in Kolar. The officer said that the incident took place on Thursday. The incident came to light when a neighbour's the mother about her daughter's cry. "When the survivor's mother reached his home she was shocked to find the accused sexually abusing the minor," the SHO said.

After the mother rescued the girl, the accused was thrashed by the local people. Later, they informed the police which arrested the accused and took him to the police station. Cops said that the victim recollected the incident with the help of sign language. Acting on the mother's complaint, the police filed a case and arrested the accused. Drunk Man Murders Two-Year-Old Son by Slamming His Head Against Floor for Crying in Hyderabad, Arrested.

Cops said that the accused lives with his wife, who is staying in Ujjain since the last month. An officer said that the accused was alone at his home when the incident took place. The police is investigating the matter further.

