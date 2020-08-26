New Delhi, Aug 26: Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary on Wednesday informed that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

"After getting the initial symptoms of corona, I was tested for COVID-19 and my report came positive. I am being admitted to a hospital on the advice of doctors. I request that all those who came in contact with me in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get tested," Chaudhary tweeted.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh ministers Atul Garg and Brajesh Pathak had tested positive for COVID-19.

Former Indian cricketer and Uttar Pradesh Minister Chetan Chauhan, who had been admitted to a hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, passed away on August 16.