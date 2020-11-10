Patna, Nov 10: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday said he was satisfied with the trends of Bihar election results so far and asserted that the NDA will form the next government in the state.

"People of Bihar believe in good governance of the NDA government in Bihar. As per the trends till 2 pm, we are going to form the next government under the leadership of Nitish Kumar and with the blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Tiwari said. Bihar Assembly Elections Results 2020 Live News Updates.

"I am thankful to all my brothers and sisters of Bihar who have extended support to the NDA," the Bhojpuri actor turned politician said.

"From now on, we will head toward our eventual goal of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' of women, youths, farmers, traders and labourers in the state," he added.

Tiwari was one of the star campaigners of the BJP in Bihar. He had also come up with a song "Bihar Me E Ba" to make people aware of developmental works done by the Nitish government.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 10, 2020 04:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).