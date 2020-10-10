Muzaffarpur, October 10: With the Bihar Assembly Elections slated to begin at the end of this month, a tea seller in Muzaffarpur is spreading awareness about voting and COVID-19 protocols to combat the virus.

Ashok Kumar Shani, the local tea seller, said, "I have got the message written on my shirt to urge people that they should exercise their voting rights in the Assembly polls." Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: ECI Doubles Telecast Time Allotted to National, State Parties on Doordarshan, All India Radio Due to COVID-19 Pandemic.

Wearing a white colour scarf, which he used as a substitute for mask, the tea seller appealed to people to maintain '2 gaj ki doori hai bahut zaruri' (Distance of two-yard is very important) as a precaution amid the pandemic. Shani also urged the customers to wear a mask while going to the polling booth.

Elections to the 243-seat Bihar assembly will be held in three phases - October 28, November 3, and 7, and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.